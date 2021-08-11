Speed Darlington Blasts ‘Executive Beggar’ Who Rejected His N100 (Video)

Entertainer Speed Darlington has lashed out at a man who rejected his N1,000 tip after saying that it was too small for him to collect, Igbere TV reports.
“My anger is that a beggar has no choice, how dare you be picky over free money. That is what I’m willing to give, if it’s not enough write your own rap, find your own crowd. I owe you nothing,” the Abia-born rapper said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PCFeuU_PXg
Speed Darlington is known for his controversial posts on social media.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CSZXr-hoDuV/?utm_medium=copy_link