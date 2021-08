Connect on Linked in

Ghanaian star actor, Van Vicker marks his 44th birthday today with adorable family pictures.

Sharing cute pictures with his wife and 3 grown up children, the actor who has featured in several Ghanaian and Nollywood movies, wrote:

It is my BIRTHDAY! I turn 44. I feel blessed, healthy, happy, and surrounded by love – The aVANgers.

To God be the Glory.

#birthday #familytime #theyounggodfather



https://www.instagram.com/p/CSBDS0CI92f/?utm_medium=copy_link