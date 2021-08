For my friend, bisola

State government job MO at 260k plus Chua chua and other earning amounts to extra 20k/ month could get higher. But Progression may be poor or slow in years coming.

Or

Federal government MO at 186k …normal civil service career progression with promotions… Could get upto 400k in 6,years time

Every doctor wants to save money and move… So…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print