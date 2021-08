Good evening everyone

Please is it advisable to stay in the same company with your mother and wife

Here is the situation

I have a house , three flat , my mother stays in one of the flat

Me, i will getting married soon , some of my friends said i should go rent an apartment that i should not stay in the same company with my mother and my wife

Please i need your advice

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print