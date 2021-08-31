Steve Ogboh: Enugu Government Meets Visually Impaired Commonwealth Gold Medalist

Enugu govt delegation meets with visually impaired Commonwealth Boxing Gold Medalist

A delegation of the Enugu State government on Tuesday met with the visually challenged Commonwealth Boxing Gold Medalist from Nomeh in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Steve Ogboh, in Enugu.

The meeting, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, was sequel to “the directive of the ever-caring and compassionate Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.

The statement added that the Information Commissioner and the Chairman of Nkanu East LGA, Engr. Abel Uchenna Nwobodo, led the government’s discussions with the visually impaired boxer, who is also a National Sports Festival Gold Medalist, with a view to finding the best ways to assist him overcome his challenges.

Mr. Ogboh, who is currently blind, in a video that went viral, identified himself as an indigene of Nomeh in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State, adding that he won a gold medal for Nigeria in boxing at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in New Zealand.

The visually impaired Commonwealth Games gold medalist appealed to government at any level to assist him with a smart walking stick and also help him to resolve the communal issues he is having with some people in his community over his identity.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1511894502487443&id=100010007227700

