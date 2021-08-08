‘Stop Gender Based Violence Now’ (Pictures)

Nigeria NGO Juli Education Foundation Hold Advocacy Sensitisation Program With Emmanuel And Rachel Foundation In Nigeria

A non-governmental organization known as “The Juli Education Foundation”, an Organization that has remained undaunted in its focus to empower Nigerian Teens and youths with skills and resources required to develop and compete favorably in the evolving technology-driven global community, has held a Community Advocacy program to celebrate with underprivileged females in Nigeria. The celebrations of TJEF was held on July 24th 2021 at IDP Camp, New Kuchingoro, Abuja.

According to our Reporter, the objective of the Community Advocacy Sensitisation program is to educate women on their rights in the society and how to take care of their sexual and reproductive health in order to stay healthy. The program was themed ” Community Advocay on Gender Based Violence, Risk Mitigation, Personal Hygiene, Sexual and Reproductive Health Education for Women and Girls. The program which has been held in several states in the North, had witnessed inciteful deliberations by keynote speakers including Dr. Stanley Cookey, Henrietta Agboja, Ottah O. Ihuoma, Ezepenu Otiki Anyawu O. Joan, and amongst others.

The Program was held successful through the support Emmanuel and Rachel Foundation, a humanitarian Institution created for the purpose of improving the lives of orphans, disadvantaged and indigent children in communities across Nigeria. The foundation has continue to unite professionals who believe in supporting human development through charitable work.

Speaking with the principal executive Director of the Advocacy and Sensitisation Program, she extended heartfelt appreciation to their her partners and Sponsors, she say, “We thank everyone who has been with us and supported us thus far, our sponsors and volunteers. We promise to be better and impact more lives. We are proud of us”. She further noted that It has been 3 wonderful years serving humanity and what had ordinarily started as just a thought has grown into something huge, thereby impacting lives positively.

