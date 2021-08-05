Student killed as Robbers Raid Two banks

Two banks were on Thursday afternoon robbed by daredevil armed in Iree, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

The banks are United Bank for Africa, UBA and Access Bank.

It was reliably gathered that a yet to be identified person believed to be a student of the Osun State Polytechnic located in the town was killed by stray bullet fired by the robbers.

This medium further gathered that the armed robbers shot sporadically into the air immediately the arrived at the banks.

Their aims it was learnt was to scare passersby and customers at the two banks in order to achieve smooth operations.

Customers who were at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) stands were said to have hurriedly left their transactions undone and ran for their dear lives.

Osun State Police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident to DAILY POST.

She stated tactical group are in pursuit of the armed robbers.

