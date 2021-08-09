The President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Tuesday as the first day of the Muslim New Year 1443 A.H.

This is contained in a statement, on Sunday in Abuja, signed by NSCIA Director of Administration, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu.

This means that Monday is the Dhul-Hijjah 30 and the last day of the Hijrah 1442.

“Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, after considering the report of the National Moon Sighting Committee, has declared Tuesday, 10th August 2021 as the 1st day of Muharram, 1443 AH,” Usman-Ugwu said.

The Sultan, who wished all Muslims a happy new year, had earlier directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH, on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-sultan-declares-tuesday-muslim-new-year

