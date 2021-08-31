Super Eagles Train On Day 2 At Eko Hotels (Photos, Video)

Nigeria Super Eagles players have now trained today at the Eko Hotels gym without any problems.

The Super Eagles encountered an issue at the gym a few days back but everything has now been sorted out.

Nigeria face Liberia in their first 2022 World Cup qualifying match.

There are now 25 players in the Nigeria Super Eagles Camp.

Full Nigeria Super Eagles Players In Camp:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho.

Defenders: Leon Balogun, Jamilu Coliins, Valentine Ozorwanfor, Shehu Abdullahi, Adekunle Adeleke, Kenneth Omeruo, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon, Kingsley Michael, Innocent Bonke,

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho, Terem Moffi, Henry Onyekuru, Ahmed Musa, Chidera Ejuke, Victor Osimhen.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vM7nIM2LUug

