Super Eagles Winger, Henry Onyekuru Signs 4-Year Deal With Olympiacos (Pics)

Henry Onyekuru plays as a Winger for the Super Eagles.

“I know it is a big club in Greece, one of the biggest and have a good ambition and target every season. They are always in the Champions League and I know of two Nigerians who have played here before, I am just here to contribute and give 100%, to become Champions countless times and achieve more goals and aims with the club.” (Henry Onyekuru)

The versatile winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray.

The Nigeria international spent five years at Aspire Academy before linking up with Belgian Pro League outfit KAS Eupen in 2015.

His 30 goals in 60 games with the Belgians attracted several clubs with Everton acquiring their rights in 2017.

The player spent the next two seasons on loan at Anderlecht and Galatasaray.

As he does not secure a work permit in England, Onyekuru moves to Monaco, where he plays for half a season. This was followed by two more loans in Galatasaray, with which he celebrated the conquest of a championship and a Cup.