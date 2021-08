A new Chief Registrar, Hajo Sarki-Bello, has been appointed for the Supreme Court following the coming retirement of the incumbent, Hajia Hadiza Uwani Mustapha, this weekend.

The new Chief Registrar’s appointment has just been ratified by the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

She is to replace Mrs Mustapha, whose tenure ends on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

https://independent.ng/just-in-supreme-court-gets-new-chief-registrar/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

