Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Woman 8 Months After Her Wedding In Kaduna (Photos)

Family and friends are mourning a woman allegedly shot dead by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The woman identified as Dinatu Marshall, got married in December 2020, as confirmed by the MC at her wedding, Jones Moses.

“After being your M.C during your wedding 28 December 2020 I never knew I will bid you farewell this soon. Mdan Marshall RIP and I pray that your blood will report this Fulani herdsmen in the Heavenly Court in Jesus name” he wrote.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/suspected-fulani-herdsmen-kill-woman-8-months-after-her-wedding-in-kaduna-2.html.html

