Suspects Vandalise NNPC Pipeline In Lagos, Steal Petrol

A pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has been vandalised by suspected vandals in the Igando-Ikotun area of Lagos State.

The PUNCH gathered that the suspects vandalised the pipeline in a bid to steal petrol in the early hours of Friday.

The suspects, while fleeing the premises after perpetrating the crime, were said to have abandoned the punctured area of the pipeline.

Petrol content, which was gushing out of the punctured area of the pipeline, reportedly flooded drainage channels connecting various streets including Omoboriowo Street, Old and New Garage Junctions in Ikotun.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, while confirming the incident, said there was no loss of life.

He stated that emergency responders had blocked the punctured area of the pipeline and stopped further leakage of petrol.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed a very large volume of PMS was gushing out of the NNPC pipeline at the Omoboriowo Street, Pipeline Bus Stop, Igando-Ikotun Road, Lagos State.

“Further investigation revealed that the heavy flow of PMS was caused by suspected pipeline vandalism and bunkering in the early hours of Friday, August 27, 2021.

“PMS was flowing heavily in the drainage channels connecting Omoboriowo Street, Old Garage Ikotun Junction, New Garage Ikotun Junction, Ikotun Market and Igando/Ikotun LCDA.

“There was no loss of life and property, serious sensitization, public education and awareness is ongoing in the entire community to avoid any form of open flame and burning in order to avoid any form of explosion or any other secondary incident as the entire area has become highly vulnerable.

“Responders at the incident scene are LASEMA, LRU Fire, Lagos State Fire Service, N POLICE FORCE

NSCDC, NNPC, LASTMA, LNSC. Three fire trucks are currently on ground, while the NNPC Maintenance team is working to stop the flow in order to commence repairs.

“The PMS flow from the pipeline has been successfully stopped, while repairs of the vandalised pipeline has commenced. Operations are ongoing, further updates to follow.”

