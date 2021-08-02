Suspended Adamawa PDP Youth Leader Remanded For Insulting Buhari, SGF On Facebook

The suspended youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Ikama Kato, has been remanded in prison for insulting the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Kato, who hails from the same council with the SGF, allegedly took to his Facebook page to condemn the insecurity in the area following recent attacks by armed men suspected to be Boko Haram members.

In a viral video, the youth leader called out the SGF and Buhari for failing to secure the lives of residents.

He labelled the SGF “a disappointment and a failure” just as he described the two leaders as “useless men” in power.

Not long after the video trended, the Hong chapter of the PDP suspended Kato for using vulgar language, adding that the party frowned on his vituperations against the SGF, a renowned figure from the council.

Shortly after his suspension by the PDP, a remorseful Kato made another video and apologised.

However, a group, Adamawa Concerned Citizens, led by Hussain Gambo, a supporter of the SGF, dragged Kato before a magistrate’s court.

The group’s leadership said it took the decision to serve as a deterrent to those using social media to slander responsible Nigerians.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Dimas Gwama, who took the plea of the accused, ordered him to be remanded in prison till August 2.

A resident, Yunusa Abubakar, who condemned the inhumane treatment of Kato, who he said was in tears during his arraignment, said the case was an attack on free speech.

He noted that the loyalists of the SGF were out to curry favour with him and score cheap political popularity.



https://punchng.com/suspended-adamawa-pdp-youth-leader-remanded-for-attacking-buhari-sgf-on-facebook/