Taliban to US: Don’t encourage Afghans to leave, we need them

Foreign countries should stop encouraging Afghans to leave as the country needs their talents, a Taliban spokesman has said.

Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan nationals should head back to their homes, jobs and normal life, as there was “no danger” to them, adding: “Let’s live together.”

He told a press conference that “war for us has finished”, and it did not want any war or fighting.

Mr Mujahid also said Afghans were not allowed to go to Kabul airport, but foreigners could go there.



