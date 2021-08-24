Tambuwal Lists Criteria For Nigeria’s Next President

THE Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, has said Nigeria needs a leader with a broad world view and not a provincial politician.

He equally noted that the leader must be incorruptible, must be a person who understands that the best way to fight corruption is by personal example and building strong institutions capable of withstanding shocks and manipulations.

Tambuwal, who is the governor of Sokoto State, said this in a statement titled, ‘2023 election: The leader Nigeria needs, by Tambuwal,’ made available to newsmen, in Abuja, on Monday, by his Media Office.

He explained that there was no magic wand to curtailing insecurity other than the deployment of relevant tools of good governance, proper technology, necessary military and police equipment, a well-trained and properly remunerated manpower and lowering of tension in the country through the enthronement of a government that serves all and not a section and group.

Tambuwal also noted that Nigeria required the services of, “A leader smart enough to realise the imperatives of restructuring our security and governance structure. MFM Prayers

“Finding such a leader is a task for all and I challenge you all today to find and support such a leader in 2023 so that Nigeria can begin the long walk back to peace, security and prosperity for all her citizens.

“Nigeria needs a versatile leader; one that has friends and associates across the length and breadth of this country. A leader with a broad worldview and not a parochial and provincial politician.

“We need an incorruptible leader who understands that the best way to fight corruption is by personal examples and also by the building of strong institutions that can withstand shocks and manipulations.

“Nigeria needs a leader in tune with the times. Who is reasonably aware of the modern demands of technology in solving societal problems.”

The governor was quoted to have said this while speaking on the topic, ‘Security Challenges in Nigeria and Its Implication for Sustainable Development,’ at Richard Akinnola’s birthday lecture held in Lagos, on Sunday. https://punchng.com/tambuwal-lists-criteria-for-nigerias-next-president/

