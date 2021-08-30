I can’t spend money to find a sperm donor and have a heterosexual child – Nigerian lesbian singer, Temmie Ovwasa explains why she doesn’t want to have kids (video)

Nigerian lesbian singer, Temmie Ovwasa has explained why she doesn’t want to have kids.

In the video she shared on her story, she disclosed that there are many reasons for the decision but her “Hererophobia” tops the list.

According to her, it will be heartbreaking for her to spend money getting a sperm donor and her child turns out to be a heterosexual. Temmie reiterated that she can’t have a heterosexual in her home.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RgXp3hebj4

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/i-cant-spend-money-to-find-a-sperm-donor-and-have-a-heterosexual-child-nigerian-lesbian-singer-temmie-ovwasa-explains-why-she-doesnt-want-to-have-kids-video.html

