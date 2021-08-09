Ten Major Premier League Transfers That Could Still Happen This Summer

The summer transfer window of 2021 has already been one of the most memorable of all-time, but you can’t help but feel there’s still SO much more to come.

From Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho heading to Manchester, to Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku making differing career decisions when approached by Chelsea, some of the game’s biggest names have been on the move.

With Lionel Messi heading to Paris Saint-Germain, 2021 is already going to go down as the year arguably the most high-profile transfer EVER took place, but there’s still three weeks left for clubs to conduct business.

Newspremises have picked out ten players who could still be on the move this summer, as well as providing insight into the clubs that have been linked and the possibility of the moves materialising.

Jules Kounde

Current club: Sevilla [Contract until 2024]

Clubs linked: Chelsea, Tottenham

Market value: €60M [£50M]

Transfer probability: 9/10

While Tottenham were previously considered to be the frontrunners to sign Kounde, the arrival of Cristian Romero from Atalanta leaves it looking highly unlikely that another centre-back will be signed.

Ever since Fabrizio Romano dropped the bomb that Chelsea were in talks to sign the Frenchman, speculation has been relentless. Newspremises predict that Chelsea will get this deal over the line before the window shuts, though it’s more likely to be for straight cash, with all previous part-exchange proposals falling flat.

Eduardo Camavinga

Current club: Rennes [Contract until 2022]

Clubs linked: Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid

Market value: €40M [£34M]

Transfer probability: 6/10

With Eduardo Camavinga’s contract with Rennes due to expire next summer, he was always likely to be one of the hot topics of this transfer window. However, with less than a month til the deadline, he doesn’t appear to be imminently heading anywhere.

Newspremises understands that at this point Camavinga to Man United is looking unlikely, with PSG being pre-occupied signing Messi and Real Madrid, Camavinga’s favoured next move, dragging their heels.

You still have to think it likely that Rennes AND Camavinga would be keen to get a move sorted before the end of August, but it remains to be seen whether there’s sufficient interest to get it done.

Saul Niguez

Current club: Atletico Madrid [Contract until 2026]

Clubs linked: Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool

Market value: €45M [£38M]

Transfer probability: 4/10

Earlier the transfer window, it looked as though Saul Niguez to Barcelona was ON, with Antoine Griezmann heading back to Atletico Madrid in exchange. However, the deal never came to fruition, despite talks between the parties involved.

The Spaniard has since been linked with a move to the Premier League, with CaughtOffside’s understanding that Saul to Liverpool is being worked on by his representatives. The Reds are not thought to be too hot on the deal, though, with the player’s representatives understood to be pushing for it.

We also believe that Manchester United are not in the picture to sign the 26-year-old, despite continual links, and with Barcelona completely cash-strapped, you’d put your money on Saul staying with Atletico Madrid at this point.

Bernardo Silva

Current club: Manchester City [Contract until 2025]

Clubs linked: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal

Market value: €40M [£34M]

Transfer probability: 8/10

Pep Guardiola has recently confirmed that Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City, so it would be a surprise to see the Portugal international still with the squad beyond the transfer deadline.

There have been suggestions that Silva himself would like to join Barcelona, but Spanish champions Atletico Madrid are the side who have showed the most intent in terms of striking a deal to sign the 26-year-old.

Arsenal are another club who have been mentioned in the running in recent days, but the suggestion is that Bernardo no longer wants to stay in England, so that’d make little sense.

While there doesn’t appear to be an obvious route out of the Etihad for the attacking midfielder at this point in time, you imagine that his representatives, and Man City alike, will be working on finding one.

Tammy Abraham

Current club: Chelsea [Contract until 2023]

Clubs linked: Arsenal, Atalanta, West Ham, Aston Villa

Market value: €41.3M [£35M]

Transfer probability: 9/10

Tammy Abraham has been Chelsea’s top goalscorer in all competitions for two years on the bounce, but the striker is quite obviously not to the taste of Thomas Tuchel and is expected to depart this summer.

In recent days, Atalanta have been strongly linked with making a move for Abraham, with Duvan Zapata thought to be a target for Inter Milan as they look to replace Chelsea-bound

Romelu Lukaku.

Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa have also shown interest, with Abraham’s preference thought to be to remain in the Premier League in order to improve his chances of making the England squad for the World Cup.

With Lukaku to Chelsea set to be confirmed, we’d expect there to be movement on the Abraham front in due course.

Paul Pogba

Current club: Manchester United [Contract until 2022]

Clubs linked: Paris Saint-Germain

Market value: €50M [£42M]

Transfer probability: 3/10

A fortnight ago, when Paul Pogba to PSG was first mentioned as a possibility by the press, you wouldn’t have bet against the move happening, especially with the midfielder in the final year of his contract.

However, with PSG set to sign Lionel Messi on quite ridiculous wages, you imagine that there’s not going to be much money left over to bankroll a move to sign Pogba.

While it certainly shouldn’t be ruled out that Pogba could run down his contract until the expiration date and look to secure a move to Paris next summer, it’s now very unlikely that it’ll happen this month.

Lautaro Martinez

Current club: Inter Milan [Contract until 2023]

Clubs linked: Arsenal, Tottenham

Market Value: €60M [£50M]

Transfer probability: 7/10

Lautaro Martinez to Arsenal has been the deal considered most likely to take place between now and the end of the transfer window, but Tottenham appear keen to blow their rivals out of the water.

It was reported on Sunday that Tottenham agreed a fee with Inter Milan, heavily suggesting that Fabio Paratici was looking to bring Lautaro to Spurs in order to soften the blow of Harry Kane’s departure.

In what will no doubt be cause for concern for both clubs, Newspremises’s understanding is that Lautaro actually wants to stay at Inter. Though, with fees reportedly being agreed and two Premier League heavyweights showing interest, there’s every chance he could still move this window.

Dusan Vlahovic

Current club: Fiorentina [Contract until 2023]

Clubs linked: Liverpool, Tottenham, Inter Milan

Market Value: €60M [£50M]

Transfer probability: 6/10

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the brightest up and coming players in Serie A, having netted 21 league goals last term in a Fiorentina side which plodded along to a mid-table finish. Liverpool, Tottenham and Inter Milan have ALL been linked with the forward.

Liverpool are certainly in need of a new ‘number 9’ but there are major question marks over the affordability of the deal from their perspective. Tottenham could become real challengers for his signature if Harry Kane departs.

Inter Milan are set to have a major influx of cash with the departure of Romelu Lukaku. If Lautaro Martinez was to also depart, they’d have more than enough money to cover their financial issues. A move for Vlahovic can’t be ruled out.

James Maddison

[James Maddison looks out for Leicester]

Current club: Leicester City [Contract until 2024]

Clubs linked: Arsenal, Chelsea

Market Value: €70M [£60M]

Transfer probability: 5/10

James Maddison is a key figure for Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers, but has been continually linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium in recent months.

While Chelsea have been loosely mentioned in the running for the Englishman, Maddison to Arsenal has always been considered the most likely outcome, were he to move this summer.

Newspremises understand that Maddison is in no rush to leave Leicester, but links to Arsenal do excite him. There’s also a belief that any move for the Foxes star hinges on whether the Gunners are able to re-sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

The likelihood of Maddison moving will likely become clearer in the coming days, but for now, we deem it relatively unlikely.

Harry Kane

[Harry Kane frustrated for Tottenham]

Current club: Tottenham [Contract until 2024]

Clubs linked: Manchester City

Market Value: €150M [£130M]

Transfer probability: 7/10

Harry Kane’s desire to leave Tottenham was expected to dominate the back pages throughout the summer, but with his involvement in Euro 2020 and subsequent holiday, things haven’t really progressed.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City are interested in signing Kane, but recognises that the deal will not be able to happen if Tottenham are not willing to negotiate over their captain.

Still, there’s plenty more time in the transfer window for something to happen, and with Kane now back at training and presumably holding talks with Daniel Levy at some point in the next week or so, this situation could be set to explode into life.

Kane to Man City has lied dormant for long enough, we don’t expect that to be the case for much longer…

