The Bad Behaviour Of Some Nigerians Abroad! (Pix)

I think the behaviour of Nigerians in diaspora needs to be curtailed or rather we need to caution them often as they are bringing more problems to us. I don’t get how some people will be lucky to get visa to a more developed country and go there to constitute nuisance and commit crime to earn a living, some of them even plan before hand to go and overstay their tourist or visit visa and become illegal immigrants.

This is all shades of wrong, we are doing more harm to ourselves as a nation, we should stop that. Some parts of Europe, Nigeria is synonymous with prostitution, while India, South Africa, Thailand etc, a Nigerian is being looked at as a potential drug dealer, other countries like Turkey, Ghana,UAE etc, the scammers there have done a very good job in giving us a bad name.

Recently, some Nigerians in Dubai engaged in cult clash taking human lives in the process which ended up getting a direct employment visa ban on Nigeria.

Ghana, on the other hand has visa free access to Singapore, Dubai, South Africa just to mention a few, while a Nigerian passport holder will have to go through a lot of cash and stress just to visit these places.

I know the country is bad and most people are looking to leave, we should not go to another country to commit crimes, we are only making this harder for ourselves, we will all be stuck here with nowhere to go.

There’s no reasonable place a Nigerian passport can take you without visa, even amongst the visa free countries and visa on arrival countries, there’s still a high chance of being sent back at the port of entry.

Imagine Nigerians having to wait for four to five months just to get a response from South African embassy here, same Africa oh, just response, not that it’ll be approved oh.

Please we should be good ambassadors of our country, there are a lot of Nigerians doing fantastically well in various sectors as medical doctors, nurses , in academia as lecturers, engineers etc, let us not allow the bad deeds overshadow the good deeds.

You’ll hardly hear of a Kenyan, a Senegalese etc being caught in a crime outside of their country. The pressure to make it big and fast then come back home to pepper others is a contributing factor! We can do other legitimate business and still make money.

Stop going to Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey etc all in the name of collecting UPDATE to make it!. Please!

