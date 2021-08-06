The Beard Gang, How Do You Cope With Itchy Beard?

I’d love to join the beards gang, but can’t bear the itching.

I’m going bald and it’s getting worse by the day, so I’ll be left with no choice but to be having skin cut, as in gorimapa. But it would make more sense if I leave some beards to go with the new look.

Is there anything I can use to stop my beards from itching?

I’ll appreciate your comments.

Thanks in anticipation.

Edited:

The comments I have seen so far indicate that kids have taken over Nairaland, the romance board at least. It’s unfortunate really.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

