“The End Of IPOB Is Here”

Once the head is cut off, the body dies. The head of IPOB is off and the body is gradually dying.

There is a conflict of interest, between saving the leader of IPOB and fighting for the Biafran freedom.

IPOB now has 2 factions.

1) Those that want to suspend the agitation and release the leader.

2) those who want to continue with the agitation and sacrifice Nnamdi Kanu.

As soon as kanu was arrested, those who want to sacrifice kanu, blocked the account kanu has control over. They set up their own account to divert donations.

Those who want to release kanu at the expense of their Biafran agitation, have insisted that donations be made to the account that kanu controls.

Now IPOB declared sit at home every monday, claiming they are doing it for their leader to be released. This decison will affect igbo children who will write NECO exams.

Not only that, it will also annoy igbo leaders in the east.

The faction that wants kanu released and the agitation suspended, are made of kanu’s immediate family members.

They know that they need the help of igbo leaders to negotiate for kanu’s release. And going ahead with the sit at home, will make them loose interest in the negotiation.

So while the kanu family faction led by Kanu Nta, nnamdi kanu’s younger brother, have called off the sit at home tomorrow, simon ekpa faction insists it will hold.

Guess what will happen?

The kanu family faction will work with the government and igbo leaders, and sacrifice simon ekpa faction for kanu’s release.

Those on simon ekpa faction will be arrested, for the release of kanu.

The days ahead will be very dramatic.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

