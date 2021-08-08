The Faces Of Guys Who Killed A 50-Year-Old Woman & Harvested Her Vital Parts (Photo)

Two suspects have been arrested in Delta state over the ritual killing of a 50-year-old pepper seller.

20-year-old cobbler, Akpoghene Idogo and one Onos Simon were arrested for conniving to kill Mr. Patience Komor for ritual purposes.

The suspects after killing the lady, removed some vital organs and buried the body in a shallow grave. While Simon was arrested two days after the incident, Idogo who fled the area to avoid arrest was arrested in Kwale where he had gone to seek refuge.

Delta state Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright said;

“Following a rip-off, the Divisional Police Officer, Oleh Police Station, Paul Oboware, on August 6, 2021, led a combined team of policemen and some vigilante group to Kwale town, where Akpoghene Idogo was arrested.

“The suspect has been on the run after the alleged murder of the woman who is a pepper seller alongside his friend who was earlier arrested.

“Effort to arrest other suspects who contracted and paid the suspects N100,000 for the dastardly act is ongoing.”



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/two-arrested-over-ritual-killing-of-50-year-old-woman-in-delta.html