This is the first storey building in the old eastern region of Nigeria. The building was built in 1925 in Port Harcourt city in the present day Rivers state. From the interview we conducted. It was said that the building is known as colonial building and was built to house the first government in colonial eastern Nigeria. Watch the video to get more information concerning the building.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NH8XaapKSE

