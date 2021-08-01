The Lord’s Chosen: ‘Deaf & Dumb Couple Healed Simultaneously’ (Picture)

Sometimes in the Lord’s Chosen programmes or fellowship days, when you think that you have seen it all, that is the moment The God of chosen will arise with another outstanding miracles that will make you lack words to express your gratitude to Him.

This is another testimony out of the numerous instant miracles that the Lord Jesus wrought today in the 1st day of the Lord’s Chosen Crusade.

This is a couple ( husband and wife). They are both deaf and dumb for 35yrs and 40yrs respectively and in this Crusade (God Has Sworn To Bless You), both of them were healed simultaneously.

Now who says The God Of Chosen does not deserve the praises and worship? The God of chosen is so great! Chosen is blessed and shall not be cursed!

41 YEARS AND 35 YEARS DEAF AND DUMB COUPLE HEALED AT DAY 1 OF LAGOS MIRACLE PROGRAMME — 31/07/2021

Brother Ekemini Ofuoko & Sister Ekenini Ofuoko both deaf and dumb and aged 41years and 35 years respectively climbed the testimony podium in the course of the Instant testimony session. The couple spoke and could hear for the first time to the amazement of the Congregation.

Indeed, God has SWORN to bless you.

As you connect to this programme today and tomorrow you shall be blessed in Jesus name!

Photo Credit: Chosen Online Media Crew

