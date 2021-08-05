The Luxury Lifestyle Of Nigerian Footballer, Obinna Nsofor (Pictures)

Obinna Nsofor is a Nigerian professional footballer who last played for South African club Cape Town City. The 34-year-old is currently without a club after parting ways with the South African outfit in 2019.

The former Super Eagles striker is happily married to his a Serbian model, Anastasija Radi. She has a Nigerian adopted name known has onyinye.

He recently confirmed on his instagram page that his wife is pregnant. Nsofor is a social media freak, he share beautiful photos of his wife’s baby boom.

He was a member of the Beijing team that won silver medal at the 2008 Olympics.

In this article, Verifiedblog have sharing photos of Obi Nsofor and his Serbian wife and cars.

Footballers are known to be rich and famous, they live flamboyant and luxurious lifestyle thanks to the huge wages they earn on a weekly basis. Most of them after retirement venture into coaching, which will keep them relevant in the game, in order to maintain their luxurious lifestyles they live.

The ex Nigerian international has been without a club for over three seasons, and not much is heard about his future plans. Nsofor is regularly pictured sharing photos of his beautiful wife on instagram.

Nsofor is not of one the players who is crazy about cars but he is definitely have eyes for good rides. The speedy striker owns a couple of expensive rides including a G-Wagon whom he rarely shares photos on his instagram page.

Nsofor’s G Wagon

Nsofor owns a couple of expressive rides including BMW, Mercedes and G-Wagon.

Check out photos of his beautiful wife;

Obinna Nsofor player for Nigerian clubs Plateau United, Kwara United and Enyimba before moving to Europe in 2009. He has had stints with a couple of european clubs including Premier League side West ham, Italian sides Chievo Verona and Inter Milan and many more.

Written By Chief Donald.

