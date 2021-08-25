The Moment Wizkid Hugged Davido At The Airport (Photos, Video)

Nigerian singer and songwriter, David Adedeji Adeleke populary known as Davido was recently spotted with superstar singer, Ayodeji ”Wizkid” Balogun at the airport, IgbereTV reports.

The two music stars were seen hugging and exchanging pleasantries as Davido was set to fly back to Nigeria.

Davido is said to have only recently returned into Nigeria after some time overseas, While Wizkid has been out of the country for weeks owing to his MIL tour.

In a short video making rounds online, the DMW boss was seen whispering some words to Wiz as they smiled and looked happy to see each other.

Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh shared the clip.

Watch video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2IFljKYB8M

https://igberetvnews.com/1398710/moment-wizkid-hugged-davido-airport-photo-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...