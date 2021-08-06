There’s A Vacuum In Nigeria, Youths Should Take 2023 Presidency

Rochas Okorocha, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, says there is a vacuum in Nigeria.

Under President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime, wanton violence and disregard for human rights have plummeted.

Mr Okorocha, a senator representing Imo West, stated this at a one-day summit and award recognition programme of the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador (NDYA) on Thursday in Abuja.

Addressing Nigerian youths, the former Imo governor stated, “You are the very group of people we have been waiting for to correct our mistakes and build a Nigeria of our collective dreams.

“There is a vacuum in Nigeria, and this nation is waiting for youths to rewrite the history of Nigeria. If youths can come together to say we want to take the presidency, no matter what, they will do it because they stand to succeed in unity.’’

Mr Okorocha urged the youths to be focused and take action ahead of the 2023 election. With the unemployment rate skyrocketing, the senator urged them not to wait for white-collar works.

“If you must succeed, you must do teamwork like the lion to bring down the elephant called leadership. United, you can achieve anything, just like the lion that has its strength in unity,” said Mr Okorocha, prepping them up for the 2023 presidency. “Don’t give up. Continue to persist, and you can take the presidency in 2023.”

Similarly, the Senate Chief Whip of Orji Kalu, represented by his aide Obasi Igbokwe, noted that the national assembly identified with the youths.

Also speaking at the event, Almustapha Abdulahi, the former National Youths Council of Nigeria’s president, encouraged youths to be dogged, love one another and reject things that would cause division among them.



https://gazettengr.com/buhari-regime-theres-vacuum-in-nigeria-says-rochas-okorocha/

