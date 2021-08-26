Third Explosion Hits Kabul Airport, 80 Dead, 140 Injured (Pictures)

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

After twin bomb attacks, at least 80 people have been killed and 140 injured in explosions at Kabul airport, senior health official tells BBC

At least 12 U.S. service members were among the dead, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic, & 15 injured according to two U.S. officials. Officials warned the toll could grow.

JUST IN: Third Explosion near #Kabul airport, Afghan local media reporting.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...