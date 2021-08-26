This Government Is A Failure – Mr Macaroni Tells Osinbajo

This government is incompetent and reprehensible and the vice-president is not an exception – Comedian, Mr Macaroni

Comedian Mr Macaroni has lashed out at the Buhari-led administration over an alleged incompetence.

The Instagram comedian who was reacting to the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) by suspected bandits and the widespread insecurity in the country, recalled how he had high hopes that Osinbajo would bring about positive change in the country’s socio-political landscape in 2015. Catholic Prayers

Mr Macaroni stated that those who defend the vice-president always admit that the government is incompetent with excuses like “as much as the VP wants to make things work, he has no power to.”

He reiterated that this present government is a failure and the Vice-President is not an exception. According to him, terrorists are being pampered and forgiven while innocent citizens are being targeted, threatened and even killed.

The comedian maintained that Buhari rode into office as a savior and heavily criticized Goodluck Jonathan on insecurity.

He tweeted;

I remember how I struggled to present this to the Vice-President during my time as SUG President.. he just assumed office then. And with all I read and heard about him, I said the Professor will definitely make us proud. But now they said his hands are tied

Those defending the vice-president always admit that the government is incompetent. They claim that as much as the VP wants to make things work, he has no power to. Are we not all saying the same thing? That the government is a failure. E pele. Must be a tough job

If you like spread lies about me. It doesn’t change the fact that this government is incompetent and reprehensible!! And no, the vice-president is not an exception. As a matter of fact, he is the number two citizen in the country. Fix the nation!!!

Saying it one more time for emphasis!!! The present government is a failure and the vice-president is not an exception! Terrorists are being pampered and forgiven while innocent citizens are being targeted, threatened and even killed. The govt must do better!!!

I sometimes go back to watch videos of how President Buhari heavily criticized GEJ on Insecurity. President Buhari rode into office as per the savior. A man of integrity. A general who will come into office and take control. I can’t even lie, I had high hopes. Look at us now

The invasion of the NDA is a pointer to how emboldened Bandits and Terrorists have become in our Country. It is also a reality check. If the NDA can be attacked and military men kidnapped then who is safe in Nigeria?

I’m just so tired of everything!!! Knowing that no one is safe in our own country is just so heartbreaking. Nigeria is so blessed yet the people suffer! Even in our struggle to survive, there is no security of loves and property.



Source: https://twitter.com/mrmacaronii

