‘This Is Why You Must Run Away From Random Sex’

Good day fellow nairalanders am here to save lot of persons from impending destructions some folks are ignorant about sex they sees it as fun and nothing more, some enjoying it in their area , place of works, brothels, and so many other places.

Sex is more deep as you see it sick can be transfer spiritually if u like use 10 condoms it will still penetrate to your body. Any girl u sleep with u became one Flesh with her or any guy u sleep with u become one flesh with him.

If that person has sickness in his body even if u use condoms it will still penetrate, if that person is having problem sleeping at night it also apply down to u also all the demons in that person body will also come down to your body. The worst guys are those who go to Brothels to sleep with someone u don’t know is background someone that has been filled with lot of demons and it will now be pass and transfer to u .

Fornication has send billions of people to the great beyond. That y is good to marry early pre marital sex kills it brings Cancer, HIV.syphlilis, bad luck, mental problem, and keep the holy spirit far from u .

Is better to smoke weed or be a drunkard than be having sex with different humans u know nothing about. The only thung worst than sleeping around for me is virtual betting.

If you know the implications about sex u will run from it a word is enough for the wise.

If you must have sex it must be with your wives anything apart from it sorry. And if u have already guilty of what am preaching just go for deliverance we serve a merciful God . thanks.

