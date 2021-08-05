Tinubu Is Well And Healthy – Governor Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has said that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is well and healthy, Newspremises reports.

The governor said this on the sidelines after inaugurating 102 compactor trucks and 100 double dino bins acquired by the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) today August 4.

The Governor, who visited Tinubu in London recently, said:

“My going to see our leader was really around the rumours flying around about him.

“He is well and healthy. We discussed happening in our party and country at large. All is well with him as I saw myself and there is nothing to worry about.”

Recall that, rumours flying around Tinubu was that he was sick and has been hospitalized in the United Kingdom.

According to POLITICS NIGERIA Tinubu was only in London for a Vacation.

https://politicsnigeria.com/what-tinubu-told-me-in-london-sanwo-olu-speaks-on-apc-leaders-health/

