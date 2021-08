POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Former Governor of Lagos state and National leader of the All progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with a Reps member, James Faleke(Ikeja Federal Constituency) in London on Wednesday, POLITICS NIGERIA has learned.

According to Ovation Publisher, Dele Momodu, Tinubu, who was in high spirits, discussed and bantered with Faleke.



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-tinubu-meets-faleke-amidst-rumours-of-2nd-surgery-photos/

