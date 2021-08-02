Toke Makinwa Hosts First BBNaija Highlight Show

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, is the host for the first ever Big Brother Naija highlight show exclusively, through a streaming service known as Showmax.

Toke Makinwa announced this via her verified Instagram page on Monday, stating that the show will officially commence on Tuesday.

As part of the upgrade for this year’s BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season, the organisers introduced a means through which the show can be watched from abroad.

Before now, the show was only available to viewers in Nigeria, through the BBNaija stations and African Magic on GOtv and DStv.

As a result of this new highlights show, Nigerians in diaspora can follow the show through a streaming service known as Showmax, with Makinwa as the host.

The highlight show is tagged ‘The Buzz’ and will air on Showmax on Tuesdays and. Fridays.

In her excitement, the media personality wrote on her Instagram page, “Super duper excited to be the very first host of the first official highlight show for Big brother Nigeria.

“The buzz is unfiltered hot topics from BBN where never seen before clips, highlights, gossip and so much more is discussed.

“Show is exclusive to @showmaxnaija. So my Nigerians in diaspora, BBN fanatics and lovers of everything big brother are in for a real treat on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Download Show max and see you all tomorrow.”

