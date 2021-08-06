Tokyo Olympics: AFN Denies Contract With Puma

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), has said that it is not in possession of any contractual documents signed between it and German sportswear company, PUMA, Newspremises reports.

Recall that the kit manufacturers terminated the four-year sponsorship contract worth $1.67m with the federation on Wednesday.

PUMA cited the failure of Nigerian athletes’ to wear their brand at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Also, the technical director of the factional Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) board, Sunday Adeleye, on Thursday, said that PUMA will sue for breach of contract.

However, reacting to the development, AFN, in a statement signed by Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku, its Secretary-General, said it could not be liable for what it knows nothing about.

The statement read,

”The attention of the AFN has been drawn to a media statement signed by Shehu Ibrahim Gusau confirming the termination of the agreement he and Mr Sunday Adeleye signed with sportswear and equipment company, PUMA purportedly on behalf of the AFN in July 2019.

”The AFN wishes to state unequivocally that it is not aware of any contract as there was no document in the Secretariat of the federation pertaining to any contractual agreement with PUMA.”



https://newspremises.com.ng/tokyo-olympics-were-not-aware-of-any-puma-contract/

