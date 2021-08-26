Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Nigeria Wins Gold In Women’s 45kg Powerlifting (Pictures)

Nigeria has won her first Gold at the Paralympic Games holding in Tokyo, Japan.

The Paralympic Games (or Paralympics) is a series of International contests for athletes with disabilities that are associated with and held following the summer and winter Olympic Games.

The event which commenced on August 24 will come to a close on September 5, 2021.

LATIFAT TIJANI is the name.

Ladies and gentlemen…the queen for the women’s up to 45kg… #Gold for Latifat TIJANI #NGR

She cracks it with a 107kg lift! Congrats on the win Nigeria!!�

#Paralympics #Powerlifting #Tokyo2020 @paralympics @tokyo2020



@Powerlifting

So close to matching the Paralympic record over in the #Powerlifting in the Women’s 45kg Final! Just one KG off for the winner!

#Gold for Latifat Tijani of #NGR (107kg)

#Silver for Zhe Cui of #CHN (102kg)

#Bronze for Justyna Kozdryk of #POL (101kg)

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Paralympic Games

Latifat Tijani�� has won #gold in #Powerlifting – Women’s -45kg at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics

#UnitedByEmotion



Tokyo2020

Tijani who clinched Silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016, attempted to set a new Paralympics Record on her 4th attempt, trying to lift 117kg but failed to do so.

The Paralympics Record of 108kg was set by China’s Dandan Hu in 2016.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...