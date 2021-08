Connect on Linked in

Dear fans,

We deeply appreciate your unflinching support for @nigeriabasketball & @dtigressng before & during preparation for @olympics

Your support during the games cannot be quantified

Lessons have been learnt and we’ll get better

We’ll not stop until we conquer the world

Nigerian Basketball Federation

The Senior Women’s Basketball team, D’Tigress, crashed out of the Tokyo2020 Olympics after consecutive losses to the United States, France and Japan.