YES!!! Ese Brume is through to the Long Jump final. She leaps to a 6.76m distance, 1cm ahead of the automatic qualifying mark, to close her rounds. The final comes up on Tuesday, August 3rd.



The 25-year old had in May, broken Chioma Ajunwa’s 25-year African women’s long jump record set in 1996 at the Atlanta Olympics.

At the Chula Vista Field festival in California, she leaped 7.17 meters to break Ajunwa’s record of 7.13m.



7.17m is the African Record, National Record & World Lead.