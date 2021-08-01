Tokyo2020: Marcell Jacobs Wins 100m Final, Thompson-Herah Sets New Record

First Italian Gold in the Olympics 100m Event

Italy’s Marcell Jacobs produced the performance of a lifetime to win the Tokyo 2020 men’s 100m final. The Italian produced a surprise victory racing from lane three dipping at the line in a time of 9.80 seconds in a new national record at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

He beat a quality field including the USA’s Fred Kerley and Canadian ace Andre de Grasse that picked up the silver and bronze medals.

It is the first time since Athens 2004 that a new men’s 100m Olympic champion is crowned following the retirement of Jamaican legend Usain Bolt.



Unfortunately, Nigeria’s hopeful, Enoch Adegoke limped off injured, in the last 30 metres of the race.

Also, in the 100m women’s final, it was a clean sweep for the Jamaicans as Thompson-Herah clocked an Olympic record time of 10.61 seconds, beating compatriot and two-time Olympics 100m Champion, Fraser-Pryce.

Thompson-Herah beat Griffith Joyner’s 10.62 secs record set at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Elaine Thompson-Herah confirmed her status as the 100m queen winning her second consecutive Olympic gold medal in a Jamaican sweep of the podium at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

The Jamaican sprint queen did it in style, beating a quality field – including two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce – racing to victory in an Olympic record time of 10.61 seconds.

