Tokyo2020: Nigeria Crashes Out Of Women’s 4x100m Relay

TeamNigeria’s hope of adding to her two medals at the ongoing #Tokyo2020 Olympics suffered a setback, following dismal outings at the women’s 4x100m relay and the Shotput final.

The Nigerian quartet of Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, long jumper Ese Brume, hurdler Tobiloba Amusan and Patience Okon-George finished sixth in 43.25sec in heat 2, unable to get past Round 1.

Okon-George (who runs the 400m & 4x400m), Amusan and Brume were drafted in following the disqualification of Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Knowledge Omovoh (amongst the 10 earlier disqualified for inadequate testing) and Blessing Okagbare (failed drug test).

It didn’t get better for Nigeria’s representative in the Shotput final, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, as he recorded a false throw, 18.87m and 19.74m in three attempts, placing 12th position of 12.

Defending Olympic Champion Ryan Crouser of the United States, broke his own Olympic record of 22.52m three times to take gold; 22.83m, 22.93m and 23.30m; with fellow American Joe Kovacs (22.65m) & New Zealand’s Tom Walsh (22.47m) getting the Silver and Bronze respectively.

Nigeria’s last event at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics will be the women’s 50m freestyle wrestling where Adijat Avorshai Idris will face Livach Oksana of Ukraine, on August 6.

So far, Nigeria has only a silver medal (Blessing Oborodudu, women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling) and bronze medal (Ese Brume, long jump).

