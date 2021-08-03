Tokyo2020: Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi Heads Into Men’s Shotput Final

What a day Team Nigeria is having!

@TheChukSays has secured another final spot in the men’s Shot Put, as his throw of 21.16m was enough to qualify for the final, though he finished 4th in his qualifying round.

A big statement from the big man, who’s making his Olympic debut.



The 28-year-old Enekwachi is the 2018 Commonwealth Games Silver medallist and reigning African champion in shot put. He is also the 2019 African Games champion and the reigning Nigerian National Sports Festival champion.



The final takes place tomorrow.