Tokyo2020: Oborodudu To Fight Mensah-Stock In 68kg Freestyle Wrestling Final

Nigeria’s Blessing Oborodudu have progressed to the finals of the women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo2020 Olympics, guaranteeing a medal for #TeamNigeria in a forgettable Olympic experience.

She defeated Battsetseg Soronzonbold of Mongolia 7 – 2 and is poised to face America’s Mensah-Stock at the Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on August 2, 2021.

Mensah-Stock defeated Ukrainian, Alla Cherkasova 10-4 to progress to the finals earlier in the day.

Oborududu jumps to a 7-0 lead. She got a takedown and turn, added a stepout, then scored another takedown.

Soronzobold gets a takedown in the final seconds, but Oborududu wins 7-2 and earns a spot in the finals against Tamyra Mensah-Stock. #Tokyo2020



USA Wrestling

The 32-year-old Commonwealth Champion is a graduate of Business Administration from the Niger-Delta University.

This is Oborududu’s third consecutive Olympics, and she has hinted that this could be her last Games.

She has won a Gold medal at the African Wrestling Championships every year for the last 11 years, except for 2012 when she did not enter due to competing in the 2012 Summer Olympics

She is the first Nigerian to reach the final of a wrestling event at the Olympics.

Oborodudu and Mensah-Stock are no strangers to each other having met at the 2018 Beat Streets event ending in favour of the American (2-1).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MslMKULxd0

Atiku, Dare hail Oborodudu

Blessing Oborududu’s semi-final 68kg wrestling victory is a thing of joy and pride to Nigeria. The nation is behind you Blessing, and the Gold Medal is within reach. We are rooting for you as you wear the Nigerian colours. Be bold as you go for gold. May God grant you victory. #olympics

Atiku Abubakar

This is a real Blessing to Nigeria.

“Thank you Blessing for wiping away the pain of the near misses recorded in other events. Nigerians are proud of you. The display is typical of the never say die Nigerian spirit.

“Keep the tempo going until we reach the ultimate which is the gold. Don’t give up the fight until you re-write Nigerian Olympics history with a gold medal in the kitty.”



– Sunday Akin Dare (Sports and Youth Development Minister).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzR9EJ2JI2o