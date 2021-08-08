Top 10 Popular People From Kwara State

Kwara(Yoruba : Ìpínlẹ̀ Kwárà ) is a state in Western Nigeria .Its capital is Ilorin. Kwara is located within the North Central geopolitical zone. The primary ethnic group is Yoruba , with significant Fulani , Nupe , and Bariba minorities.

Here are the top 5 popular figures from kwara state….

(1) Bishop David Oyedepo(born September 27, 1954) is a Nigerian preacher, Christian author, businessman, architect and the founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch Faith Tabernacle in Ota , Ogun State , Nigeria , and Living Faith Church Worldwide ,also known as Winners’ Chapel International.

Bishop Oyedepo is regarded by Nigerian blogs as the richest pastor in the world.

