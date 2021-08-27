Toyin Lawani & Her New Husband, Mr Wealth Welcome Baby Girl (Photos)

Toyin Lawani and her husband Segun Wealth have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

The Serial entrepreneur announced the child’s arrival on Thursday night, August 26 and also revealed that they have named their newborn, Tinuke.

Sharing series of adorable photos where she flaunted her baby bump, the proud mother wrote:

” Congratulations! A mother’s pain vanishes the day she sees her bundles of joy. We just added another creative to our genius talented pack @kingeleora Tinuke. Mommy is super happy to see you after playing hide and seek with me for the longest time.

In another post, she added:

” @kingeleora You are the symbol of our genuine love and friendship I and your dad @segun_wealth have for each other. They say kids deal the bond, but in our case we have always been the bond, you just came and added spice. I pray to God for your light to shine Brighter than ours in Jesus name. #Amen. Help me say a big #Amen.”

Segun Wealth and Toyin Lawani
This is Lawani’s third child as she already has two other children, 16-year-old Tiannah and 6-year-old Tenor.

