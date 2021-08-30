Trick To Download Your N-Power PPA Letter

So many applicants are finding it difficult to download their N-Power PPA Letter, this trick that worked for me might be useful for you also..

First thing first, make sure you are using Chrome browser,

Change the view to desktop view,

After you might have input your details,

Tap on the download button. (As usual an error message pops up)

Now here comes the trick,

Ignore the error message and keep tapping the download button non stop.

As for me, I kept tapping the download button for more than 5min non stop, still I saw a download completed pop up on my notification..

So many people are trying to download at the same time, causing the error message.

All you need is patience.

Keep tapping the download button non stop.

This trick worked for me, might also work for you, that’s why am sharing with you.

Give it a try.

