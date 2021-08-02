Turkey Wildfire: Terrified Tourists Rescued By Boats (Pictures, Video)

HELL ON EARTH : TOURISTS have been airlifted to safety and rescued by boat from popular Brit resorts near Marmaris as wildfires ravage Turkey – killing at least six people.

Frantic photos and videos reveal boats and helicopters rescuing people from beaches in the harrowing scenes as flames raged across the hillside.

The infernos come after a severe heatwave has blasted southern Europe – with temperatures rising above 40C.

Wildfires have also broken out in nearby Greece and Italy, but Turkey has been hit hard with nearly 235,000 acres burned.

More than 330 people have received medical treatment as the flames were worsened by strong winds.

Roads have also been cut off by flames as residents have had to be either airlifted to safety or picked up by boat from the beaches.

Turkey has deployed two navy landing craft to evacuate people from Turunc.

Videos show helicopters appearing to collect evacuees as smoke billowed over the hills near Marmaris.

Other clips showed almost unbelievable scenes as people standing on the coast were left hemmed in by wildfires as they tried to flee.

Incredible photos have shown fires in the hills around popular tourist resorts as the infernos threatened even more devastation.

And another video showed residents waiting on a beach, the skies orange and full of smoke, as they were loaded onto waiting inflatable ribs to escape the flames.

While yesterday a heart stopping clip emerged showing a group of friends in a car being hemmed in by flames as they desperately tried to escape.

Three five star hotels in the city of Bodrum were evacuated by the Turkish Coastguard – along with help from private boats and yachts.

Dozens of villages were also evacuated as the fires entered their fifth day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKdGiBL6Atk

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15750945/tourists-rescued-turkey-wildfires-marmaris/amp/