Twitter’s Suspension In Nigeria Is Violation Of Human Rights – US Consul-General

US consul-general, Claire Pierangelo, described the ban as “worrisome” at the “Conversation on Press Freedom, Freedom of Expression and Civic Space in Nigeria” which was held in Lagos.

“Nigerian government’s ongoing suspension of Twitter and stated intent to introduce registration requirements for other social media platforms is deeply worrisome.

“Banning or significantly restricting social media, including under threat of prosecution, undermines Nigerians’ human rights and fundamental freedoms,” she said.

Following the ban, human rights activists and groups had dragged the Federal Government to the ECOWAS court.

In a counter-affidavit, the Federal Government told a Federal High Court in Lagos that it had not stopped Nigerians from using Twitter, adding that many Nigerians still used it every day.

https://www.icirnigeria.org/two-months-after-twitter-blackout-nigerians-lose-n150bn/

