Two drug barons arrested by NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has caught a hard drug trafficker, Mr Ibeh Ejike, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for ingesting 87 wraps of cocaine.



The NDLEA representative, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement he made available to News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.



Babafemi said the 41-year-old suspect was captured on Wednesday, August 25, upon his appearance on board an Ethiopian Airline flight 911 from Kigali by means of Addis Ababa.



He said the suspect was taken in for auxiliary check during which it was found that he had ingested unlawful substance.



“While under perception, he discharged 87 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.884 kilograms.



“Ibeh, who imports garments available to be purchased, hails from Owerrizikeala Village in Orumba Local Government Area of Anambra State,” Babafemi said.



Also, a Lagos-based street pharmacist, Eze Okorie, has been captured following with 4.15 kilograms of methamphetamine transfer going to London, the United Kingdom.



Babafemi said the pharmacist was caught at the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company trade shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, on August 13.



He said the medication was covered in tins of tomato marked ‘sunripe’ and bundled for the driver of a cargo sending organization to convey at the air terminal fare shed for ahead development to the UK.



“However the cargo organization’s driver was at first captured, follow up examinations and ensuing sting activity prompted the capture of the top dog behind the transfer.



