UAE Lifts Ban On Transit Flights From Nigeria, India, Others On August 5

August 03, 2021

#Emergency, Crises and #Civil Aviation announce the exclusion of new categories of travellers from some countries from which entry has been prohibited, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda, as of August 5.

These categories include those with valid residency permits who have received full vaccination doses in the UAE and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose and who have vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country.

Medical personnel working in the country will be excluded, including doctors, nurses, technicians from the vaccinated and non-vaccinated, and those working in the educational sector in the country who teach in universities, colleges, schools and institutes from the vaccinated and non-vaccinated categories.

Students studying in the country and humanitarian cases (vaccinated or not vaccinated) who hold valid residency, workers in federal and local government agencies, and cases of completing treatment in the country, whether they are catering or not, will be excluded.

All of these categories will be required to submit a request on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to obtain the necessary approvals in addition to vaccination certificates certified by the concerned authorities in the country for the categories from which these certificates are required.

The excluded groups will be obligated to submit a prior (PCR) laboratory test within (48) hours from the date of departure, provided that the tests are from accredited laboratories, bear a QR Code, and conduct a quick laboratory test before boarding the plane.

In addition to applying precautionary and preventive measures to receive arrivals, including quarantine and PCR checks upon and after arrival, in addition to follow-up and health monitoring of arrivals.

Travel will resume for transit passengers from all countries from which transit passengers were previously suspended, provided that the traveler’s last destination is accepted and a laboratory examination is submitted within 72 hours from the time of departure, and the country’s airports will allocate special lounges for transit passengers.



National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority, UAE