UEFA Super Cup: Chelsea Vs Villarreal 6 – 5 On Penalties

Match Preview

Belfast’s Windsor Park is the stage for the 46th edition of the UEFA Super Cup, the annual curtain-raiser contested by the holders of the two biggest European club competitions.

In the blue corner, weighing in with seven European titles, six English top-flight titles and eight FA Cups we have European champions Chelsea. In the yellow corner, weighing in with a 1970 Spanish third-tier title and two UEFA Intertoto Cups we have UEFA Europa League title holders Villarreal, trained by ex-Arsenal man Unai Emery.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.uefa.com/uefasupercup/news/026c-12e75bdd8967-6d67c3761f72-1000–chelsea-vs-villarreal-2021-uefa-super-cup-preview-where-to-watc/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

