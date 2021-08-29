Unbelievable!MARIA Evicted from BBNAIJA 2021

It is unbelievable to most fans of BBNaija 2021 when Ebuka announced the eviction of Maria from the house. According to GISTMASTER, Maria is thought to be one of the strongest and most confident to make it to the last stage of the shine your eyes BBNaija reality show.

Maria BBNaija

According to Maria BBNaija biography, she was born Maria Chike Agueze to a Nigerian father and a white mother. She was born in 1992.

BBNaija Maria spent most of her adult life in the United Kingdom. BBNaija Maria completed both high school and college education in the UK.

BBNaija Maria secured her high school certificate from Trinity High School, MANCAT college, United kingdom. She also studied at City College, Manchester, where she read performing arts. BBNaija Maria later enrolled in the University of Salford, United Kingdom, where she obtained a B.A. in communication.

Maria in her Emirate Air Hostess uniform.

Maria worked with Emirates Airlines before quitting the job to work in the real estate industry.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...